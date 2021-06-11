Previous
Light fantastic by judithg
Light fantastic

I’ve taken a couple of hundred photos today doing the class photos at the school up the road but obviously can’t post them. I had an experienced helper which was great because getting them all in place is quite a job. One or two sulking because they didn’t get their own way (I’m really too old to do much pandering these days- there seems to be an increase in the ‘we don’t say “no”’ parenting style that I find baffling) but otherwise pretty successful I think. Luckily I have plenty of photos from yesterday where King’s College Chapel was as good as empty & we contemplated on the fact that this isn’t the first pandemic it’s seen.

Weather: great for photos- bright but overcast.
Covid: kids coping admirably with their bubbles.
Good thing: had a whole new audience for my only joke ‘What do you call two robbers? A pair of nickers.’
Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha, terrible joke but I still laughed!! Lovely window and such a true thought.
Modern parenting baffles me too, glad I am not alone in this!
June 11th, 2021  
Helene ace
Beautiful! Love the composition and the light and the repetition
June 11th, 2021  
