Light fantastic

I’ve taken a couple of hundred photos today doing the class photos at the school up the road but obviously can’t post them. I had an experienced helper which was great because getting them all in place is quite a job. One or two sulking because they didn’t get their own way (I’m really too old to do much pandering these days- there seems to be an increase in the ‘we don’t say “no”’ parenting style that I find baffling) but otherwise pretty successful I think. Luckily I have plenty of photos from yesterday where King’s College Chapel was as good as empty & we contemplated on the fact that this isn’t the first pandemic it’s seen.



Weather: great for photos- bright but overcast.

Covid: kids coping admirably with their bubbles.

Good thing: had a whole new audience for my only joke ‘What do you call two robbers? A pair of nickers.’