Summer weather

It was lashing it down when I took this photo - I opened the door very briefly but there’s no guttering above the door and it really was horrendous. The garden is still flattened as a result and the rose petals are scattered around. Hopefully things will stand up again when the sun comes out.

PS I’ve cleaned the door!



Weather: prolonged, drenching rain and we had to light the fire.

Covid: vaccinations open for all adults

Good thing: an excellent bottle of English wine shared with a friend. It was delivered by bike before Christmas- a gift from another friend in exchange for one of my photos to print out for her husband. It was an excellent exchange.