Swing your pants

I went to a baby shower on Saturday lunchtime and as the weather was a bit cool I put my new glamorous trousers on. Nigel decided a photo was required- I should have dried my hair so it looked like I have some but I have acted against my better judgement and posted it!



Weather: too warm in the end for my glamorous trousers- should have gone in a dress!

Covid: positive cases in on the rise all around

Good thing: my handmade gifts were very well received (doesn’t always happen!)