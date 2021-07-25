Previous
The border by judithg
The border

I dragged Nigel into St John’s - 2 visits in a row for me - it’s been so long since we could go in and it’s lovely and quiet. We had a nice chat with one of the porters who was a karate colleague of Nigel’s for a number of years. He gave up as it was difficult to keep turning up regularly when he was on the murder squad…. A lot retired police and military become college porters and he clearly enjoys it though I expect they’d all like the hustle and bustle of term back.

Weather: overcast but warm
Covid: calmer
Good thing: coffee and brownie at Kettles Yard

25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Pat Knowles ace
Well you would t think this was in the middle of Cambridge, you could be in a summer meadow but there again I think there’s a lot of greenery in Cambridge. Beautiful focus of those fluffy balls….perfect in their blurry beauty!
July 29th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@happypat just what Nigel & I always say - a city centre with loads of green spaces.
July 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Pretty ❤️
July 29th, 2021  
