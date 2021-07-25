The border

I dragged Nigel into St John’s - 2 visits in a row for me - it’s been so long since we could go in and it’s lovely and quiet. We had a nice chat with one of the porters who was a karate colleague of Nigel’s for a number of years. He gave up as it was difficult to keep turning up regularly when he was on the murder squad…. A lot retired police and military become college porters and he clearly enjoys it though I expect they’d all like the hustle and bustle of term back.



Weather: overcast but warm

Covid: calmer

Good thing: coffee and brownie at Kettles Yard



