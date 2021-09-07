Previous
Imposter by judithg
Imposter

I started the day by walking down to the hotel to retrieve my bike (Nigel had come down after training driven me home which was handy because the shortcuts aren’t such a good thing after dark). I took the chance to find some shampoo that should sort out my colour issues and avoid the ‘pink rinse’. I had thought that once I stopped dying it maintenance would be straightforward but apparently not entirely! I also bought a bunch of dahlias on the market - not as fresh as the ones straight out of my garden but different colours- I’m turning into a major dahlia fan. I was also sucked into the book shop but only for birthday gifts.

Weather: hot - 30°C
Covid: slightly down on Monday’s increased rate but daily deaths climbing inexorably.
Good thing: I’ve finished a sock despite Rafiki stealing my chair. I’ll cast on another so I don’t fall into ‘one sock syndrome’.
