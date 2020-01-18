Sign up
Photo 1407
Giant Spur
This spur must belong to Big Tex.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
texas
metal
giant
oversize
fort worth
spur
Barb
ace
Fun capture and some nice contrasting colors!
January 22nd, 2020
