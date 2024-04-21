Sign up
Photo 2194
Anthropomorphism
Anthropomorphism is the act of assigning human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities. Parts of this beautiful mural looked like a face with eyes and a nose.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2194
eyes
,
face
,
colors
,
nose
,
mural
,
human
,
anthropomorphism
