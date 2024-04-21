Previous
Anthropomorphism by judyc57
Photo 2194

Anthropomorphism

Anthropomorphism is the act of assigning human traits, emotions, or intentions to non-human entities. Parts of this beautiful mural looked like a face with eyes and a nose.
JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
