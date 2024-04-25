Sign up
Previous
Photo 2198
Bird at the Lake
Not sure what kind of bird this was, but as I crept closer, he did not fly away. He just stood on that tree trunk. I guess he was enjoying the view of the lake.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
tree
,
dark
,
sky
,
bird
,
trees
,
clouds
,
leading
,
lake
,
line
