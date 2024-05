Something I made

I like to do DIY projects and here I have two things I made. The COFFEE sign was made from letters from Pop Shelf that I painted black. I love that new store. I glued them on an old shutter, which I painted white. On the table I painted and destressed four mason jars. I filled each one with greenery and tied jute string twine into bows. I found the wooden tray at Hobby Lobby. Waa Laa! A nice little centerpiece. I think I drive my hubby crazy with my little projects!