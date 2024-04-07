Previous
Purple on White by judyc57
Purple on White

I was looking to take a picture of the flowers on a clean white background. I am not good with lighting and I kept getting shadows here and there. I finally decided to shoot from the top to get little or no shadows. I like the look of the flowers.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

JudyC

