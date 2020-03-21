Previous
Children's Book by judyc57
Photo 1434

Children's Book

Staying in gives me the opportunity to be creative. This book is called The Rainbow Fish. It is a very colorful book about selfishness and sharing. Making the best of this situation. Smile and stay positive. It will soon be over.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
Barb ace
Beautifully creative composition!
March 21st, 2020  
