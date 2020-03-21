Sign up
Photo 1434
Children's Book
Staying in gives me the opportunity to be creative. This book is called The Rainbow Fish. It is a very colorful book about selfishness and sharing. Making the best of this situation. Smile and stay positive. It will soon be over.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
21st March 2020 2:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
book
,
books
,
paper
,
read
,
pages
Barb
ace
Beautifully creative composition!
March 21st, 2020
