Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1445
Ribbon
A silver ribbon on my table. I was trying to get the silver to photograph how shiny and sparkly it was, but after several tries, I still couldn't do it. This is the best one of them all.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1811
photos
52
followers
152
following
395% complete
View this month »
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Second Year of 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ribbon
,
reflection
,
shiny
,
curls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close