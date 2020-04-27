Sign up
Photo 1466
Pages
Another try at low key. This time I used a book on the Civil War. If you look in the right hand corner of the page, you can see a soldier.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
2
3
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1834
photos
58
followers
150
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
29th April 2020 3:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
dark
,
light
,
shadows
,
soldier
,
low key
,
pages
Lorraine Hardy
gorgeous tones
April 29th, 2020
Barb
ace
Marvelously creative and well captured! Fav
April 29th, 2020
