Pink Geranium by judyc57
Photo 1486

Pink Geranium

I thought I bought a red geranium, I intended to, but the pink one is just as pretty. In addition, I've never kept one alive this long. This quarantine period has aided my deadening thumb into a green thumb.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Melvina McCaw
Nice!
May 19th, 2020  
