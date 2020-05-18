Sign up
Photo 1486
Pink Geranium
I thought I bought a red geranium, I intended to, but the pink one is just as pretty. In addition, I've never kept one alive this long. This quarantine period has aided my deadening thumb into a green thumb.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1853
photos
62
followers
151
following
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
19th May 2020 5:02am
plant
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
pink
,
alive
,
geranium
Melvina McCaw
Nice!
May 19th, 2020
