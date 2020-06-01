Previous
Morning Visitor by judyc57
Photo 1498

Morning Visitor

I watched him out of my kitchen window. He had been gnawing on that branch all morning long. I went out the back to see if he would let me take his picture. He looks like he doesn't trust me. He didn't stay for long.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
