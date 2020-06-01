Sign up
Photo 1498
Morning Visitor
I watched him out of my kitchen window. He had been gnawing on that branch all morning long. I went out the back to see if he would let me take his picture. He looks like he doesn't trust me. He didn't stay for long.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1864
photos
62
followers
151
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
31st May 2020 9:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
squirrel
,
visitor
