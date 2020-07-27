Sign up
Photo 1550
Oil and Water
Trying some shots with oil and water
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1916
photos
60
followers
150
following
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
27th July 2020 4:23am
Tags
water
,
colors
,
bubbles
,
oil
,
circles
