Waterfall
Waterfall

Chandor Gardens in Weatherford are so lovely. There are fountains, ponds, and waterfalls throughout the garden. You will find many paths to follow and will always walk under a canopy of trees. Google Chandor Gardens to learn more.
JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
