Photo 1738
Falls Park
Falls Park in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This is our second trip to South Dakota, and each time I like it more. Our hotel was walking distance to Falls Park.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
16th May 2021 5:52pm
water
,
rocks
,
park
,
waterfalls
