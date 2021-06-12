Previous
Next
Abandoned by judyc57
Photo 1739

Abandoned

These are the door to an old abandoned warehouse. I was actually lost in this city and back tracked just for a picture of these decrepit doors.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise