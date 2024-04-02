Previous
Hiding the Moon by judyc57
Hiding the Moon

The moon appears to be hiding behind the tree.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
