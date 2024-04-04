Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2189
Colors on a Building
This structure is opposite the courthouse. I couldn't make out what the business was, but I liked the yellows and reds on the building.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2556
photos
46
followers
123
following
600% complete
View this month »
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
31st March 2024 4:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
doors
,
yellow
,
windows
,
architecture
,
brick
,
building
,
structure
