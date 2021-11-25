Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1834
Pain
This girl is well made up every day; eye lashes and all. She is so beautiful. However, her tattoo says "Pain." She tells me that if you look at it upside down, it says "Love." She chose this tattoo to signify that love is painful.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2200
photos
52
followers
141
following
502% complete
View this month »
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
25th November 2021 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
girl
,
beauty
,
tattoo
,
love
,
pain
,
makeup
,
eyelashes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close