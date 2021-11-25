Previous
Next
Pain by judyc57
Photo 1834

Pain

This girl is well made up every day; eye lashes and all. She is so beautiful. However, her tattoo says "Pain." She tells me that if you look at it upside down, it says "Love." She chose this tattoo to signify that love is painful.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
502% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise