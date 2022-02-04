Previous
The Tree's Shadow by judyc57
Photo 1859

The Tree's Shadow

We had a little snow in Texas. The temps have been in the teens; something we are not used to. I took the camera outside for a bit and the only interesting thing I saw was the shadow of the tree.
JudyC

