Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1859
The Tree's Shadow
We had a little snow in Texas. The temps have been in the teens; something we are not used to. I took the camera outside for a bit and the only interesting thing I saw was the shadow of the tree.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2225
photos
50
followers
137
following
509% complete
View this month »
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
4th February 2022 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
shadow
,
branches
,
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close