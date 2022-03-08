Sign up
Photo 1892
Tulip
I let the light in from a few rows of the blinds to get a low-key shot. Too dark?
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
2
2
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
9th March 2022 4:55pm
Tags
light
,
flower
,
shadow
,
tulip
,
lowkey
Lin
ace
Lovely - I like the dark/light contrast.
March 9th, 2022
JudyC
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you!
March 9th, 2022
