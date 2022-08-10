Previous
Next
Blue Marble by judyc57
Photo 1967

Blue Marble

Some days I don't even pick up my camera. Other days I get some ideas and take lots of shots. Today was that day. A blue marble on my computer screen.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise