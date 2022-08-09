Previous
Next
Heart and Sky by judyc57
Photo 1966

Heart and Sky

I got way low on this shot, and it made the heart look humongous. I wanted to get the beautiful white clouds and blue sky in the photo.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise