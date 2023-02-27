Sign up
Photo 2080
Valentine Flowers
My Valentine flowers are slowly wilting. I can't believe they lasted this long. I thought I'd trash the wilted ones and take a picture of other that have done so well.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2446
photos
50
followers
131
following
569% complete
View this month »
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
28th February 2023 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
pink
,
teacup
Jo
What a clever use of this beautiful flower - lovely capture
February 28th, 2023
