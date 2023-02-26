Lines from a Song

I love all the music by the Eagles, such great songs with incredible lyrics! The greatest lines in the song, Already Gone, are "So oftentimes it happens that we live our lives in chains, And we never even know we have the key" are so true. I know so many people who are prisoners of their own making, their own bad choices, and who are unwilling to do anything different that would set them free and put them on the right path. Within each and every one of us is the key to our own happiness, and some people don't even realize they hold the key or that they've had it the whole time of their suffering!