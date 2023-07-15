Sign up
Previous
Photo 2138
Sunflower at Sunset
My challenge on 52Frames was placing my subject right in the center. I shot this lovely sunflower at sunset.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
0
0
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
21st July 2023 7:20pm
nature
yellow
sunset
flower
photography
outdoors
center
sunflower
