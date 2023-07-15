Previous
Sunflower at Sunset by judyc57
Photo 2138

Sunflower at Sunset

My challenge on 52Frames was placing my subject right in the center. I shot this lovely sunflower at sunset.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

