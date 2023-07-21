Previous
Next
Memories by judyc57
Photo 2141

Memories

This church has so many pleasant memories. All the grandkids are grown now, but they each spent many summers with me and attended VBS here. I like the landscape at the entrance.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise