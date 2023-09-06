Previous
Looking Up by judyc57
Looking Up

Looking up at the former Pier 1 headquarters building.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
gloria jones ace
Great pov, leading line
September 8th, 2023  
