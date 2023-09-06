Sign up
Photo 2146
Looking Up
Looking up at the former Pier 1 headquarters building.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
1
1
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
6th September 2023 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
white
,
architecture
,
building
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, leading line
September 8th, 2023
