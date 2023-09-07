Previous
Through the Roof by judyc57
Photo 2147

Through the Roof

Looking through the sky roof while waiting my turn, I noticed all the different triangles; not just the obvious ones, but the ones that the walls formed also. This is great (in my opinion) for a triangular composition shot.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise