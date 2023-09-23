Previous
Rusted and Beautiful by judyc57
Rusted and Beautiful

Looking for the old, worn out, imperfect things around me. There's beauty even in the old and cracked stuff that has been around for a while.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
