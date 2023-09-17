Previous
Fall Leaves

I know that the leaves are dying, but they are so much more beautiful in this color than the ordinary green. Last week we had a terrific storm with several trees around the neighborhood losing huge branches. These leaves are part of my neighbors' dead limbs, waiting to be picked up. I looked across the street and saw the sunlight lighting up the leaves. And being that I am short on time to go out and take pictures, I ran and got my camera and started shooting. (Did I mention that I am helping my seventeen-year-old granddaughter raise her six-month-old baby girl?)
