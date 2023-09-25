Previous
All Smiles by judyc57
Photo 2156

All Smiles

I am her great-grandmother. Her other great-grandmother crocheted the pumpkin hat for her. She's a happy little one, and she's always ready with a great big smile. Happy Fall Y'all!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Wow - how adorable!!!
September 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise