Previous
Photo 2157
Happy October
Yes. I put her in a pumpkin!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
1
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2157
photos
49
followers
127
following
590% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
26th September 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
children
,
girls
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pumpkin
gloria jones
ace
Precious to the max...Look at her smile!
October 2nd, 2023
