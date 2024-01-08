Previous
Starter Camera by judyc57
Photo 2164

Starter Camera

I got a new camera for Christmas and trying to decide what to do with my old one. I have to take a picture, of course. It's been good to me.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
592% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
You could always trade it in for a new lens.
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise