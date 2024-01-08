Sign up
Previous
Photo 2164
Starter Camera
I got a new camera for Christmas and trying to decide what to do with my old one. I have to take a picture, of course. It's been good to me.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2530
photos
45
followers
123
following
592% complete
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
8th January 2024 2:56am
Tags
camera
,
photography
,
canon
,
lens
,
equipment
KV
ace
You could always trade it in for a new lens.
January 8th, 2024
