Previous
Photo 2165
Light Snow
We got a little dusting of snow and, we thought the baby would like it. She did not! She did look cute in her cow sleeper.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
2
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th January 2024 11:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
baby
,
winter
,
girl
,
cold
,
cow
