Previous
Photo 2166
Black and White Sunset
More black than white. I caught the sunset at the top of the road, and I rather like it in black and white.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2166
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th January 2024 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
black
,
white
,
sunset
,
trees
