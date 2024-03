"Leaf"

My husband has a daily/weekly battle with nature. When the leaves start to fall off the trees, he is ready to rake them up and get rid of them. Every day or so, more leaves appear on the lawn, and he is at it again. These leaves were left over from the others on the patio that he had blown away earlier (with his blower). As we sat on the patio, I gathered the leaves that got away and arranged them for a picture.