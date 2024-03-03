Previous
Texas Sunset by judyc57
Texas Sunset

I love sunsets! This was taken from my backyard as the sun was going down.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
March 4th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, beautiful
March 4th, 2024  
