Texas Sunset
Texas Sunset
I love sunsets! This was taken from my backyard as the sun was going down.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
2
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd March 2024 6:37am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
sunset
,
sun
,
trees
,
clouds
,
blues
,
pinks
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking sky.
March 4th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, beautiful
March 4th, 2024
