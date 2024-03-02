Previous
Tulips in the Gardens by judyc57
Tulips in the Gardens

I went to the Botanical Gardens, and they did not disappoint. The day was lovely, and the flowers were gorgeous! I like the effect of intentional camera movement on this scene.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

JudyC

