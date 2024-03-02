Sign up
Previous
Photo 2173
Tulips in the Gardens
I went to the Botanical Gardens, and they did not disappoint. The day was lovely, and the flowers were gorgeous! I like the effect of intentional camera movement on this scene.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd March 2024 12:08am
Tags
motion
,
red
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
tulips
,
garden
,
icm
,
intentional
