Photo 2179
She's One
Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter. She turns one today!
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2546
photos
46
followers
124
following
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
7th March 2024 3:23am
Tags
one
,
baby
,
girl
,
birthday
,
balloons
,
great-granddaughter
gloria jones
ace
Adorable!
March 10th, 2024
