She's One by judyc57
Photo 2179

She's One

Happy birthday to my great-granddaughter. She turns one today!
8th March 2024

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
gloria jones ace
Adorable!
March 10th, 2024  
