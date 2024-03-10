Previous
Stained Glass by judyc57
Photo 2180

Stained Glass

An old friend made this for me. We just picked out a pane of stained glass, and he built the frame around it. He did a great job!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise