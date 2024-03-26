Previous
Next
Cookies! by judyc57
Photo 2183

Cookies!

My MIL used to send us Easter goodies each year. This will be our first Easter without her. I love that my SIL has ever so sweetly decided to keep up the tradition on her behalf. It makes us feel loved and brings back good memories.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise