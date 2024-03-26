Sign up
Photo 2183
Cookies!
My MIL used to send us Easter goodies each year. This will be our first Easter without her. I love that my SIL has ever so sweetly decided to keep up the tradition on her behalf. It makes us feel loved and brings back good memories.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2550
photos
46
followers
124
following
Tags
chick
,
rabbit
,
easter
,
cookies
,
sheep
,
memories
