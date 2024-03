Road Block

A beautiful tree full of green leaves continues to grow even though it has fallen over. It covers half of the road so that only one car can pass at a time. It is certainly an unusual place for a tree to be.

I bet the tree wants us to leaf him alone. Maybe someone can get to the root of the problem. I may be barking up the wrong tree, but I think it's in grove danger. And how are things in your neck of the woods? (Sorry, I couldn't help myself!)