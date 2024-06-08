Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2216
Baseball
Take me out to the ballgame,
Take me out with the crowd
Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks
I don't care if I never get back,
Let me root, root, root for the Rangers,
If they don't win it's a shame
'Cause it's one, two, three strikes your out
At the old ball game
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2582
photos
45
followers
122
following
607% complete
View this month »
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
8th June 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
baseball
,
sports
,
lyrics
,
song
,
rangers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close