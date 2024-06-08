Previous
Baseball by judyc57
Baseball

Take me out to the ballgame,
Take me out with the crowd
Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks
I don't care if I never get back,

Let me root, root, root for the Rangers,
If they don't win it's a shame
'Cause it's one, two, three strikes your out
At the old ball game
JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
