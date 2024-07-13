Sign up
Photo 2234
Passion
HIs passion is family, God and playing the drums.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
life
,
musician
,
family
,
bible
,
drum
,
bongo
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful.
July 22nd, 2024
