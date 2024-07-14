Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2233
Measuring Spoons
This is my favorite measuring spoon. It is a teaspoon/tablespoon combination made of bamboo. I get lots of compliments on it. So much so that I have purchased several to give as gifts. I love the green and indigo combination of colors.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2599
photos
45
followers
120
following
611% complete
View this month »
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th July 2024 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
spoon
,
eggs
,
tablespoon
,
cooking
,
bamboo
,
baking
,
indigo
,
measuring
,
teaspoon
Steve Chappell
ace
It is a very cool measuring spoon
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close