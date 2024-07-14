Previous
Measuring Spoons by judyc57
Measuring Spoons

This is my favorite measuring spoon. It is a teaspoon/tablespoon combination made of bamboo. I get lots of compliments on it. So much so that I have purchased several to give as gifts. I love the green and indigo combination of colors.
JudyC

Steve Chappell ace
It is a very cool measuring spoon
July 15th, 2024  
