Monkeying Around by judyc57
Photo 2240

Monkeying Around

I was in charge of making the monkey for the safari themed birthday party for my granddaughter. Let me tell you, the monkey on Pinterest was a lot cuter than mine! I used a pineapple, bananas, cantaloupe, grapes, an orange, and apples on this guy.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

